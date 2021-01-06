PA lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

Pennsylvania lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing a much-needed semblance of normalcy to residents and businesses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Businesses, events, and venues can all return to 100% capacity.

Pennsylvania lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions more than a year after Governor Tom Wolf put the rules into place.

"Hooray. It's about time," said John Gibbons, Stroudsburg.

The latest change impacts a lot of places including gyms. At the Pocono Family YMCA, things are starting to look "pre-pandemic."

"It looks great. We have a lot of members coming back and it's nice to see old faces. We have people going in the front and exiting different areas but it's been flowing really well," said Michael Wolbert, Pocono Family.

While most of the restrictions have been lifted here at the Pocono Family YMCA, directors tell Newswatch 16 there are some safety measures they are keeping in place for right now.

You still need to make a reservation to use the pool, some exercise classes are also still limited.

"Some are a little limited but they are getting more and more open. The ones that are outside aren't restricted at all but the ones inside are restricted a little bit but we are following all the social guidelines and CDC requirements," said Wolbert.

"Oh, this is good. I mean it's obviously been a long year but it's good to be back now," said Zachery Wolbert, East Stroudsburg.

"Oh yes, this is great to the back. We have to get rid of the extra pounds and get back into shape," said Gibbons.