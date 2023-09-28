Peruvian man charged with making more than 150 fake bomb threats

Eddie Nunez Santos faces a slew of charges after investigators say he made more than 150 threats to schools and hospitals across five states including Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Police say a 33-year-old man from Peru is the one who made fake bomb threats to schools and hospitals throughout our area.

Those threats happened nationwide earlier this month some schools in our area involved included Dunmore, Crestwood, and Scranton.

Police say Eddie Nunez Santos allegedly sent the bomb threats in retaliation against minors who refused to send him inappropriate photos.

He faces charges related to conveying false information and attempting to sexually exploit children according to the Department of Justice.