CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames sparked at the home along Glenburn Road in Clarks Green around 3 p.m. Thursday.

One person was inside at the time; they made it out safely.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire in Lackawanna County.