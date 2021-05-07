People grateful DCNR was able to get lifeguards for the pool at Lackawanna State Park

“They invited us to come. My cousins and I really did think it was closed, but it's good that it's open,” said Straut.



Park officials say the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, based on the availability of lifeguards.



John Yonke from Jermyn brought his two children to the pool.



“Oh, they love it. This is his first time here so he's really enjoying it. She likes to come here, we have a pool at home, but it's just something different. She gets to play with kids and have a good time,” said Yonke.



Amanda Pederson from Peckville likes how park officials take the lifeguards' wellbeing seriously.



“There's such a storage of lifeguards right now that they take a 15-minute break every hour and a half, just so they can take a break, get out of the heat for a minute,” said Pederson.



And after cooling off in the pool, some folks opted to stick around and camp in the park.



Gordon and Sharon Smith are from Philadelphia. Since Thursday, they've been camping out at Lackawanna State Park to attend the Peach Music Festival and took advantage of the pool during their stay.



The couple says being at the park feels like life is getting back to normal.



“It was great because just after this pandemic, just being able to get out and going to the Peach Fest and seeing nobody with a mask on,” said Gordon.



Those who want to swim here should check with the park before coming out to make sure it's open.