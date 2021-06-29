Perfect day for a dip

Swimmers say if the weather stays this hot, they'll be in the Lewisburg Community Pool for the rest of the summer.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures in the 90s, the Lewisburg Community Pool was the place to be.

"It's the next best thing to having a pool in the backyard," Colby Russell said.

Dozens of people enjoyed the water on one of the hottest days of the year.

"Trying to get out of the heat so we came over to try and enjoy the afternoon before we put the girls down for a nap," Russell said.

People are especially happy to be here because the Lewisburg Community Pool did not open last summer. Last year's decision to keep the pool closed was because of the financial impact COVID-19 had on operations.

"A lot of people really missed the pool last summer and that really shows with the business we've had this summer, especially on hot days like over this past weekend when it was in the 90s. We were packed all weekend," Luke Stanko said.

Luke Stanko is a manager and lifeguard at the pool. He says a lot of work was done in the offseason to get things ready to reopen.

"We've got repainted decks, benches, and tables; everything looks good in there," Stanko said.

Swimmers are happy the pool is open again, especially on a day like this.

"This is a staple for our community, especially since it's right in our backyard. Without it we had to be creative," Jeannine Lagerman said.