CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Lackawanna State Park's pool was going to close because of a lack of lifeguards.

However, the park has received some good news.

Officials say the pool near Clarks Summit will be able to open this summer.

Lifeguards from other state parks have agreed to cover shifts at Lackawanna State Park.

The pool will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday.