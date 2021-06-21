No lifeguards, no swimming at Lackawanna State Park

Because of staffing shortages, the pool at the state park in Lackawanna County will be closed beginning Tuesday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Those hoping to keep cool at the pool at Lackawanna State Park this summer will have to make other plans. While the park remains open, a problem is keeping the pool closed for now.

The notice went out on Facebook on Sunday that the pool at Lackawanna State Park is closing.

The big pool at the park in North Abington and Benton Townships is one of the park's big attractions. Hundreds of kids and adults use it every day to cool off.

Now, you will have to find another destination. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that the pool is closing on Tuesday because of a lack of staffing. No lifeguards means no swimming.

For many at the Lackawanna State Park pool on Monday, this was the first dip of summer 2021 but visitors were met at the gate with the news that it might be their last.

"We were extremely disappointed," said visitor Kris Petrie from Maryland. "It doesn't directly affect us but we're very sad for the other families, and had we come to stay a bit longer. We would have been really disappointed because this is a highlight of the park, to come to the swimming pool."

Some families are just passing through while camping at the park near Clarks Summit. For local families, the news that the pool won't reopen was especially disappointing.

"There's really no other place to go," said Mark Hoffner. "Scranton, it's hard to get, there's hardly any pools in Scranton. This one's a nice one, too."

Officials at the park say the reason is simple: they can't get lifeguards.

This pool has seven guard positions open and it isn't alone.

"It is a statewide problem with the state park pools," said park manager Rob Barrese "There's 15 pools in the commonwealth. But, as far as I am aware, this has been a problem for everybody. Everybody who is running a pool this summer is having a hard time finding lifeguards."

Barrese says the college kids they usually rely on are opting for internships that weren't available last summer.

Plus, being a lifeguard at a state park pool is a bit more complicated.

"The challenge there is that our lifeguards go through the same civil service process that everyone goes through, so that process is a little more lengthy," Barrese explained.

Those willing to go through the process can still apply and Lackawanna State Park is hoping guards from other state park pools around the state will be able to come and help this summer.

So don't rule this pool out just yet.

The park manager says lifeguard staffing is going to be an issue all summer long, so the schedule here may change daily.

They're asking folks to check in before they dive in and go on the park's website and Facebook page.