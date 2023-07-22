One last spin for Joe Snedeker's old washing machine

Joe Snedeker's old washing machine made one last trip around Dunmore Saturday, collecting donations for St. Joseph's Center.

DUNMORE, Pa. — You might remember Joe Snedeker saying goodbye to his old washing machine a few weeks ago.

Dunmore Appliance has been asking folks to fill it up with donations for St. Joseph's Center since then.

Saturday night was the last chance for folks to donate.

Police escorted the old washing machine from Dunmore Appliance to Dunmore Corners, where the Bucktown Music Fest is taking place.

The washer was wheeled around all night long, and all the proceeds will support children and adults with disabilities at St. Joseph's Center.