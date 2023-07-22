Road closed after crash in Luzerne County

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night along Main Street in Dupont.

DUPONT, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County has knocked out power and closed a main street.

Photos from Avoca Fire Department show the crash that took place on Main Street in Dupont around 9 p.m. Saturday night after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole and damaged a nearby building.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area as Main Street is closed between Route 315 and the Heidelberg Bridge.

According to PPL Electric, 11 homes and businesses are without power in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.