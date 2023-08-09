New McDade Park pool officially opens

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with families who couldn't wait to get in and cool off.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the cutting of the ribbon, county officials welcomed the first swimmers to the new pool at McDade Park in Scranton. The ceremony marked the completion of the $3.1 million project to upgrade the pool complex.

"It's beautiful, and it's zero-entry, and the splash pad is great. There's some people here, and just glad to get it done. It's important," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni.

On this warm summer day, families filled the pool area, excited to finally take a dip in the pool they'd been waiting for.

"I think it's great for the community, great for the kids that have something to do over the summer, and it's awesome that the splash pads right there and the pools here, so they have multiple options of it," Sandra Albasalcedo said.

The splash pad opened earlier this summer. County officials say they had hoped to get the pool open sooner.

"A lot of projects have been detained by shortages of product," Comm. Notarianni said.

Despite the delay and a wet summer, people are just happy to have a place to take their families when the heat does kick in.

"The summer has just been so wet and rainy and high on the days where it's hot, and there really aren't that many pools here in Scranton anymore, so definitely very important for the community," Nina Golden said.

The pool and splash pad are open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.