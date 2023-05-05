Pool complex at Lackawanna State Park closed for the summer

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pool at the Lackawanna State Park will be closed for the 2023 swimming season.
That includes the pool and splash pad complex.
DCNR authorities say the lining of the pool needs to be replaced, saying a more durable system will be put in.
State park officials posted a list of other area swimming pools on social media.
The pool reopened in 2016 after two years of renovations, costing about $1.6 million.
Over the last several years, the facility was troubled by closures due to staffing issues and closed for the season in June of 2022.
Nearby Pennsylvania State Parks include:
- Frances Slocum State Park
- Gouldsboro State Park
- Promised Land State Park
- Tobyhanna State Park
Lackawanna County Parks:
- Aylesworth Park
- Covington Park
- McDade Park
- Merli-Sarnoski Park
City of Scranton Parks:
- Connell Park
- Weston Park
The pool at McDade Park is undergoing renovations, and city leaders hope to have it open by mid-summer.