Pool complex at Lackawanna State Park closed for the summer

DCNR officials say the liner of the swimming pool needs to be replaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pool at the Lackawanna State Park will be closed for the 2023 swimming season.

That includes the pool and splash pad complex.

DCNR authorities say the lining of the pool needs to be replaced, saying a more durable system will be put in.

State park officials posted a list of other area swimming pools on social media.

The pool reopened in 2016 after two years of renovations, costing about $1.6 million.

Over the last several years, the facility was troubled by closures due to staffing issues and closed for the season in June of 2022.

Nearby Pennsylvania State Parks include:

Frances Slocum State Park

Gouldsboro State Park

Promised Land State Park

Tobyhanna State Park

Lackawanna County Parks:

Aylesworth Park

Covington Park

McDade Park

Merli-Sarnoski Park

City of Scranton Parks:

Connell Park

Weston Park