Splash pad opening in Lackawanna County

The county revamped the whole McDade Pool Complex.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Looking for a place to cool off after the record-breaking hot temperatures this week?

Lackawanna County is opening a new splash pad tomorrow!

Newswatch 16 found paving crews putting the finishing touches at the McDade Pool Complex.

County officials say they're glad to have this place open this summer, especially since the pools at Lackawanna State Park and Nay Aug Park are closed.

"Everything is brand new here, with the exception of the pool itself. And most of the pool has been rebuilt anyway from scratch. We have a brand new building, brand new bathroom facilities, brand new pump room, and storage area," said Art Moran, Lackawanna County Parks and Rec.

Officials hope to open the pool in August.

Families can enjoy the splash pad at mcdade park every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.