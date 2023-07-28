Sweltering in the sun in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found people in Lackawanna County trying to make the best of a sweaty situation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The splash pad at McDade Park in Lackawanna County was packed with kids on one of the hottest days of the summer.

Darleen Colaku and her kids took a day trip to the park from their home in Milford. In this heat, a stop at the splash pad was a must.

"Anything with water! Anything with water that keeps them entertained."

Danielle Bohl brought her son Colson to cool off because it was too hot to sit at home.

"It's pretty difficult. I don't think my air conditioner was working in the house too much today."

Some people don't exactly have a chance to cool off during the day, including the volunteers setting up for the St. Joseph's Festival at Marywood University.

Nicole Barnabe is the food service director and says they brought in extra freezers and trailers to keep everything cold for the three-day festival. She and other volunteers were loading food from a trailer to the food stands, and they were taking their time for good reason.

"We have our coolers to keep us cold, so we're doing OK," Barnabe said.

Whether it's work or play, the people we spoke with prepared themselves to be out in the heat all day.

"We have a big cooler back there, so we're trying to keep up with that. Also, a couple of us, I don't have it on right now, But I have a water towel that we're wearing around our neck," Lisa Rigau said.

"We're all pretty good about drinking water. We always carry water bottles with us, big ones, with lots of ice, and I'm constantly reminding the kids to make sure you're drinking water," Colaku added.

