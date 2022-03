The model train show was held at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the show at the Holiday Inn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There were over 90 tables filled with model railroad and train merchandise for customers to check out.

This was the third annual train show hosted by Bernie's Model Railroad Shop.