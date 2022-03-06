Library mini-golf in Lackawanna County

The North Pocono Public Library and the North Pocono Rotary teamed up for the event in Moscow Sunday afternoon.

MOSCOW, Pa. — A mini golfing event took place at a library in Lackawanna County Sunday afternoon.

An 18 hole course weaved its way through the stacks of books including a chance for a prize if you got a hole-in-one at the 18th.

Organizers say it was a great way to get peole to experience what the library has to offer.

"Not only does it bring the community together, but it also raises money for all the programs that we have that are free to the children and free to the community. We really want people to come through the door and really experience everything that the library has to offer," said Christina Moyer of the North Pocono Public Library.

More than 200 people showed up to golf and the event helped raise around $5,000 for the library.