Member of 'Greatest Generation' laid to rest in Lackawanna County

Peter Frenchko's family talked to Newswatch 16 about their loss.

JERMYN, Pa. — Peter Frenchko wore a lot of hats in his life.

As a Navy Seaman First Class in World War II then as a husband, father, and grandfather.

A hat of his that says, "World War II Veteran" has been on his granddaughter Amanda's head since last week.

"I haven't taken it off my head since he passed away. It kind of just stuck on there and it's my memento," Amanda Beilman said.

It's the hat he may have been the proudest of.

Frenchko talked often of his service in the Pacific theatre.

He lost a brother fighting in Europe.

Peter Frenchko passed away last week two days shy of his 95th birthday.

His funeral was held at his boyhood church, St. Michael's Orthodox in Jermyn.

"He was truly a part of the greatest generation, whoever coined that phrase was right on the money," said Frenchko's son, Timothy.

Frenchko's family wanted to give him a funeral with full military honors.

He was laid to rest at St. Tikhon's Cemetery near Waymart.

The Navy was there, along with the American Legion.

Members of a local group called Warrior's Watch Riders made sure to be there, too.

"Never forget, never forget what they've done for you and what other vets have done to keep you free, to keep America free," said Warrior's Watch members Glen Potter of Waymart.

They said it was the least they could do for a member of a generation that won't be with us much longer.