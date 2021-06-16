Wreaths Across America stops in Montoursville

Wreaths Across America is traveling the country to help bring communities and veterans together.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Wreaths Across America is an organization that wants to help communities remember their local veterans. The organization's mobile education exhibit is currently making its way through Pennsylvania. The most recent stop was in Lycoming County, in Montoursville.

"This is our mobile education exhibit, and the intent of the exhibit is to bring communities and veterans together to talk about veterans and what they mean to us," said Stefan Brann, the driving ambassador for Wreaths Across America.

There are nine cemeteries in the central Pennsylvania region that will be taking part in Wreaths Across America.

"The largest cemetery that we have this year has 2,370 graves and it is across the street here in Montoursville. Our next largest cemetery is Jersey Shore and there's 1,870 wreaths needed there," said Dori Rankinen of Wreaths Across America.

The central Pennsylvania branch of Wreath Across America is trying to raise funds to display wreaths on each gravesite of local veterans. The organization plans on displaying wreaths this December.

"It's pretty easy. They can go to our website, wreathsacrossamerica.org, and the first thing they see is 'sponsor a wreath,' $15 to sponsor a wreath, and it is pretty cheap money to say thank you to a veteran," said Brann.

"We're shooting for December 18, but if anyone would love to donate or volunteer their time prior to that, they just need to get in touch with us on our Facebook page," said Rankinen.

Live up to their legacy while leaving a legacy of your own. Service, sacrifice, selflessness. We can all play a part. #LiveTheirLegacy2021 Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Wednesday, June 16, 2021