Remembering a WWII veteran in Lackawanna County

A memorial service will be held next Wednesday to remember Peter Frenchko.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Friends and family gathered on Sunday to remember a World War II veteran in Lackawanna County.

Friends and family of Peter Frenchko planned to celebrate the Navy Seaman's 95th birthday, which would have been Monday, but instead, they learned he passed away last week.

Loved ones still came out to the Mess Hall Restaurant in Covington Township, near Moscow, to celebrate Peter's life.

Tony Wilson of the American Legion said he just found out about the passing of his dear friend before their breakfast.

"I didn't expect it, that's for sure. He's the greatest generation. I grew up during World War II. All my kinfolk were in World War II," said Wilson.