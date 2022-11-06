March for Our Lives rally in downtown Scranton

In light of recent acts of gun violence, people calling for change gathered in downtown Scranton on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — White carnations lay on the steps of the Lackawanna County courthouse to honor those who died at the hands of gun violence.

March for Our Lives is a national call to demand lawmakers to pass gun reform and safety regulations.

"We've had more mass shootings than we've had days in this year, something has to change," said Matt Wazowicz, Peckville.

In Lackawanna County the group Action Together NEPA had a crowd of people walk the streets with one shared goal; to protect our communities and children.

"Where are we safe in this country? You're not safe in a hospital, you're not safe in a school, you're not safe in a grocery store you are not safe anywhere in this moment," said Alicia Duque, Outreach Organizer, Action Together NEPA.

"Every time I go to school I shouldn't have to fear for my life, I shouldn't have to make escape routes," said Nadia Colon, Scranton High School student.

Like many across the country participants tell Newswatch 16 that their concerns hit close to home.

I'm a parent, I'm a teacher it's not just in schools, it's everywhere and you just never know," said Wazowicz.

"Personally I am a mother to three kids directly the same age as these young children in Texas. It is unimaginable to think that we have to fight for this in this country," said Duque.

Parents aren't the only ones marching. Students from Scranton High School came with signs in hand depicting the reality of today's world for students.

"Honestly I do not want to die before I graduate, I don't want my life taken away before I can get into this cap and gown," said Colon.

The march ended at courthouse square where participants signed letters to send to lawmakers demanding some type of legislation and gun reform.