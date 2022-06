The man was sentenced after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and arson charges earlier this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton will spend up to 22 years behind bars for his role in an arson for-profit scheme that turned deadly.

Chad Kenowski was sentenced after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and arson charges earlier this year.

Investigators say Kenowski and Brett Sweeting conspired to burn down Kenowski's home on Roosevelt Street in Scranton to collect nearly $800,000 in insurance.

Sweeting died while setting the fire in 2018.