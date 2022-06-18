Man faces arson charges after Scranton fire

Police say James Lattimore allegedly set a home along West Elm Street on fire.

Police say a man is in custody for allegedly causing a fire in Scranton on Friday night.

Police arrested James Lattimore on multiple felony arson charges.

Lattimore allegedly set a home along West Elm Street on fire and left the scene.

Eight people were displaced after that fire in Lackawanna County.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.