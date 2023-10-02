Coroner identifies ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment

A man is locked up in Lackawanna County after police found a body inside his Scranton apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment.

According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body.

When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue, the tenant, Paul Rowe, wouldn't let officers inside because he had drugs in there.

After they got a search warrant, police found Nicholas Martin's body under a tarp.

The Lackawanna County coroner says the 52-year-old's body was badly decomposed, and more tests are needed to figure out how he died.

Paul Rowe is locked up on abuse of a corpse and drug charges in Lackawanna County.