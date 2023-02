Police released photos from a January robbery at D'Jesus Jewelers at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Newly released surveillance footage shows the man police believe robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County.

Officers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher into the air, smashed the jewelry case, and stole gold necklaces.

A reward is now offered for information about the robbery.