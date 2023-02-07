x
Pike County

Three found guilty of kidnapping in Pike County

Adam Abdur-Rahim, Musa Abdur-Rahim, and Troy Sutton were found guilty Friday for their part in a November 2019 attack on two private communities in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were found guilty after a plan to overthrow two private communities in Pike County.

Adam Abdur-Rahim, Musa Abdur-Rahim, and Troy Sutton were part of a group of seven people charged after forcing their way into the Pine Ridge community near Bushkill back in 2019.

The group smashed windows, broke doors, and forced a security officer into handcuffs.

The trio were found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, and related charges.

The alleged ring leader, Tonia Scott, remains locked up in Pike County awaiting trial.

