Three found guilty of kidnapping in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were found guilty after a plan to overthrow two private communities in Pike County.
Adam Abdur-Rahim, Musa Abdur-Rahim, and Troy Sutton were part of a group of seven people charged after forcing their way into the Pine Ridge community near Bushkill back in 2019.
The group smashed windows, broke doors, and forced a security officer into handcuffs.
The trio were found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, and related charges.
The alleged ring leader, Tonia Scott, remains locked up in Pike County awaiting trial.
