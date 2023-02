A jury found the man guilty of first-degree murder and related charges for a 2021 shooting.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County.

Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City.

Another man was also hurt.

A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges.

He is set to be sentenced to life in prison next month.