Police: First responders find man on fire in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Officials were dispatched to the borough of Old Forge around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon for the report of a brush fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man on fire.

The man was life-flighted to Lehigh Valley Health Network's Burn Center for severe burns. There is no word on his condition.

The incident is still under investigation according to officials in Lackawanna County.