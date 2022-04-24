Police: First responders find man on fire in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna County.
Officials were dispatched to the borough of Old Forge around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon for the report of a brush fire.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man on fire.
The man was life-flighted to Lehigh Valley Health Network's Burn Center for severe burns. There is no word on his condition.
The incident is still under investigation according to officials in Lackawanna County.
