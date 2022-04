The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Route 6 is closed as crews respond to a crash in Dickson City.

The busy stretch of road also known as the Scranton Carbondale Highway has been closed since around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if any were injured.

This is an ongoing story please check back for more updates.