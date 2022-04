Police also found what they suspect to be methamphetamines and fentanyl within reach of the children.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A couple from Lycoming County is facing charges after police found five children living in filth.

Jeffrey Howlett and Lindy Beck are locked up for child endangerment.

Authorities say they found food, garbage, and animal feces scattered throughout their home near Williamsport.

