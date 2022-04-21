Victims of deadly Schuylkill County snow squall crashes identified

Six people lost their lives in the huge pileup on Interstate 81 last month.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities have identified six people killed in a massive chain-reaction crash in Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County last month.

According to state police, the following people died as a result of the crashes:

Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57, from Lexington, Massachusetts,

Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 40, of Carlisle, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania,

William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia,

Domingo Diaz, 66, Brooklyn, New York.

There were 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles involved in the crash in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the Minersville exit on March 28. Investigators believe a heavy snow squall at the time caused the huge pileup.

Dozens were injured and taken to area hospitals after the wrecks. Stranded travelers were taken to a Wegmans distribution center in Schuylkill County.

It took crews about a day and a half to put out fires and clear all the wrecked vehicles.