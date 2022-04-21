Victims of deadly Schuylkill County snow squall crashes identified

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities have identified six people killed in a massive chain-reaction crash in Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County last month.
According to state police, the following people died as a result of the crashes:
- Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57, from Lexington, Massachusetts,
- Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 40, of Carlisle, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania,
- William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia,
- Domingo Diaz, 66, Brooklyn, New York.
There were 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles involved in the crash in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the Minersville exit on March 28. Investigators believe a heavy snow squall at the time caused the huge pileup.
Dozens were injured and taken to area hospitals after the wrecks. Stranded travelers were taken to a Wegmans distribution center in Schuylkill County.
It took crews about a day and a half to put out fires and clear all the wrecked vehicles.
