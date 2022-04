The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Kidder Township.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an early-morning crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in Kidder Township when a tractor-trailer hit the guard rail and went off the road.

The driver of that tractor-trailer was killed.

The interstate was shut down for several hours in Carbon County.