SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton.

Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September.

Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time.

Detectives used DNA from the evidence to find Saenz.

He faces arson charges in Scranton.