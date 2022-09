Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough .

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah.

Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12.

Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 570-875-6450.