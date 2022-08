Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five trailers.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An employee is charged with torching a business last week in Carbon County.

Police charged Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton, with two counts of arson and one count of risking a catastrophe.

Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five trailers.

Police say Dick is an employee and was working at the time of the fire.