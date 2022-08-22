Fire destroys home in Northumberland County

Flames destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning.

MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County.

The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton.

Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out.

There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County.

