SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police have arrested a man on arson charges for a fire last week in the city.

Dale Bettelli, 21, of Clarks Summit, is accused of setting that fire.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. last Tuesday in a vacant home on Parallel Drive.

Officials say two firefighters were injured putting out the flames.

Bettelli faces arson and reckless endangerment charges.