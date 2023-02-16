Building demolished in Scranton

City officials filed for emergency demolition to have it torn down.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An eyesore in the Electric City is no more.

A five-story building along Quincy Avenue has been on the city's condemned list for the past few years.

Earlier this week, city officials filed for emergency demolition to have it torn down.

Officials say the building has been getting worse and becoming a safety hazard.

Demolition began in the morning.

