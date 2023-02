Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen but they were able to quickly knock it down.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in The Electric City.

Fire broke out just after 4 p.m. along North Lincoln Avenue.

One person was home at the time but they made it out safely.

Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen but they were able to quickly knock it down.

A city fire inspector is working to determine a cause.