Fire destroys vacant house in Lackawanna County

A fire destroyed a vacant house in Scranton overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a vacant house in Scranton.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Parallel Drive.

The location caused problems for crews.

Dispatchers called in tankers from around the area to get water to the scene.

There's no word how it started, but a fire marshal will try to figure that out.

Authorities say the building had been abandoned for years. No utilities were hooked up.

No firefighters were injured fighting those overnight flames in Scranton.