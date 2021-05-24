Keystone College hosts graduation at drive-in

This was the college's 150th commencement ceremony.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Graduation season is upon us, and that means more people entering the workforce.

Keystone College held its 150th commencement on Monday night in Lackawanna County.

Diplomas were handed out at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

More than 80 vehicles full of guests were parked in attendance at the ceremony.

Students told Newswatch 16 they were overjoyed at being able to walk across the stage this year.

"It feels really good. I feel really bad for everyone last year who sort of had a bit of a dampered experience. But, I'm really excited to actually be able to be here in person tonight and to be with my classmates and walk across the stage in person," said graduate Mark Durdach.