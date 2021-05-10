High schools eye full-capacity graduations

High schools are preparing for this year's graduation ceremonies. If the governor's restrictions are lifted as promised, it could mean larger crowds.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The school year is drawing to a close. Anticipation is mounting for seniors at Pottsville Area High School, even as they look back on the challenges they've faced during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It's definitely going to be a year to remember, but it was also a pretty tough year," said senior Dylan Bohoran. "Just doing online school, not sure if we were coming back into school, not sure if we were going to be able to have an in-person graduation."

The class of 2020 took part in a drive-by graduation ceremony because of the pandemic. The principal handed their diplomas through car windows.

"A lot of them said that it was kind of tough not being able to walk across the stage, but at least they were able to graduate," Bohoran said.

2021 will be a different story. The high school was already planning for an in-person graduation, but with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 restrictions set to expire Memorial Day weekend, Principal Tiffany Hummel hopes to fill the high school stadium to capacity.

"With the new changes with the governor's orders, we will be able to let everyone's families come and support them," Hummel said.

Even if rain dampens graduation day and it can't happen on the football field, it will happen at Martz Hall, with 5,000 people in the stands.

As long as the governor's restrictions are lifted as expected, students will not be limited to a set number of tickets.

Allison Canpion can't wait to have her whole family there.

"It's going to be really rewarding and really exciting that all of our families are going to be able to be there and finally get out recognition," she said.

David Cook said he's ready to see the entire class in one place again.

"You miss out on most of your senior stuff like the pep rallies," Cook said. "Playing football games, it sucks not having a full crowd, but if there's one thing I really want, it's a graduation. I'm glad we got that going."

The district is also planning an end-of-the-year celebration with all the students, making up for lost time.

"We're looking for a last hurrah to give them a normal end to their year," Hummel said. "To cap it off with a normal graduation would be fantastic."

Mask wearing will still be required at the June 8 ceremony.