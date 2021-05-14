Bloomsburg University holds first in-person graduation since 2019

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Music filled Bloomsburg University's Redman Stadium as the graduating class of 2021 sat in their chairs. The graduates are marking a milestone by stepping away from school and into their futures - but the bigger milestone is the graduation itself, as it's a step closer to getting back to normal. This was the first in-person graduation the school has held since 2019. “I thought it was going to be online again, yeah, well months ago. Then with it being in-person, it was pretty great,” said graduate Vincent Plesso. This graduation was for students in Bloomsburg's Masters Programs. Each graduate was allowed to invite two guests.

Will Shu and his mother and grandmother from Elysburg say they are grateful Bloomsburg made this possible.



"It's awesome, I didn't think we were going to have this opportunity, and it's great that everyone could just come together,” said Shu.



“We're excited. We are so excited. We had to miss last year. He got his MBA last year. And we saw it online. But we're so happy we could be here to be in person,” said his mother, Kim Shu.



Graduate Amanda Sibley is proud to share the day with her family.



“Absolutely, they've supported me this whole time, so I'm really happy to have them with me,” said Sibley. “I wasn't sure if it was going be in-person this year, so it's real exciting.”



Those attending said they had no concerns that the graduation wouldn't be safe.



"Of course, yeah, the school always takes proper precautions,” said Plesso.



Bloomsburg University will hold four other separate graduations at the football stadium over the weekend. There will be social distancing and held rain or shine.