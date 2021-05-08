PSU Hazelton holds first in-person graduation in over a year

Just under 70 students graduated. Each student was given two tickets for family or friends to attend.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Spaced nearly six feet apart, with masks on, students from Penn State Hazleton, class of 2021, moved their tassels from right to left and received their diplomas, all in person.

It's the first in-person graduation ceremony the school has put on in over a year.

Graduates like Camille Principe didn't think it would happen.

"I was pretty prepared to have a virtual ceremony this year. So when I saw the email saying that we were going to have an in-person one, I was so excited, really surprised," Camille Principe, a Bachelors in Letters, Arts and Sciences graduate.

The graduation is usually held inside the gym, but the school decided to hold the ceremony outside on the campus sports and recreation field because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so excited," Principe said. "I mean, I've been here for four years. All 3 of my older siblings went here, too, so it's kinda been a little bit of a legacy. so I'm excited that I've done it and graduated like them."

That's about half the students than in normal years, due to a virtual winter commencement.

"We just wanted to have an in-person ceremony where we could celebrate all our students and graduates and their accomplishments," said Dr. Gary Lawlor, Penn State Hazleton Chancellor.

Those celebrating this milestone are looking back at their journey and the challenges they overcame this year amid the pandemic.

"It was a lot of work getting here and going through all of that. It's definitely a commitment going to college and putting in the time to finally get this degree, but hopefully, it will pay off in the long run," said Jacob Deremer, a Bachelors's in Information Sciences and Technology graduate.