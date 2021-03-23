Susquehanna University holding in-person graduations

Many universities are hosting in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — In a little over a month, students at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove will walk across the stage for graduation, and they'll be doing it in person.

"I was actually not expecting this to happen. I was hoping and praying," Morgan Dubbs said.

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic canceled graduation ceremonies all over the country, including at Susquehanna University.

But this year the school is making it up to the class of 2020.

Susquehanna will host four graduation ceremonies this spring, including one for the class of 2020.

"The class of 2021 we're splitting the class into three separate groups to keep those capacity limits in check. Each student will be able to invite up to four guests," Malcolm Derk said.

The graduation ceremonies will be held separately in the school's field house, which seats more than 6,000 people.

Because of the state's capacity limit on indoor events, Susquehanna can have 25% of that.

"The smallest will be around 160 students in that block, and the largest will be around 180," Derk said.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the ceremony.

Even so, the students we spoke with are happy for some normalcy.

"I think having an in-person ceremony is really crucial and all of these students are so deserving for the work that they've put in over the four years to have an in-person ceremony," Dubbs said.