Kathleen Kane not guilty on DUI charges

The former Pennsylvania attorney general was found not guilty at a non-jury trial in Lackawanna County on Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was found not guilty on DUI and careless driving charges in a non-jury trial on Monday.

Kane was charged with driving under the influence after a crash in Scranton in March.

Officers said Kane failed a field sobriety test, and she was charged after the crash.

A judge in Montgomery County issued a bench warrant for her a few days later because the charge violated the conditions of her release from prison on perjury and obstruction of justice charges.

Once a rising star in Pennsylvania politics, Kane, a Scranton native, resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction, and other counts for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor.

Four months into her incarceration, the Pennsylvania Bar Association stripped her of her law license.

She served eight months of a 10-to-23-month sentence before being released in 2019.