Kathleen Kane jailed in Montgomery County

A judge issued a warrant for her arrest earlier this week after DUI charges earlier this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been jailed in Montgomery County after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest earlier this week.

Kane, 55, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her car into another vehicle in Scranton in March, which the judge viewed as a violation of the terms of her probation.

Kane, a Scranton native, was sentenced to 10 to 23 months behind bars in 2018 after a perjury conviction in 2016. A jury found that Kane leaked grand jury information and lied about it. She then resigned as attorney general.

Kane was released early from prison in Montgomery County in 2019 for good behavior.

She was still on probation when police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash on March 12 and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

