Jog for Jude returns to Lackawanna County

While the rain and lightning forced organizers to cancel the race, an indoor event filled with activities was held after.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Saturday was the 9th Annual Jog for Jude event in Lackawanna County.

The actual run was canceled because of the rain and lightning, but there were other activities inside the Dunmore Community Center.

There were bounce houses, raffles, and ice cream handed out to participants.

The main draw was a basketball signed by the Lady Bucks basketball team.

The event is held every year in memory of Jude Zayac, who passed away suddenly in 2014 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Money raised from the event will go towards SIDS research.