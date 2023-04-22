Gala held in Wilkes-Barre benefits child advocacy center

The gala was held at the Westmoreland Club along Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Saturday night marked the 7th annual Gala Fundraiser for the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

This year's gala theme was Casino Royale 007.

Folks came out to dance the night away at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's very own Claire Alfree emceed the event.

The advocacy center provides services to approximately 500 abused children each year.

All proceeds from the event will go to providing forensic interviews, medical examinations, and family advocacy services.