Lager Jogger returns to Pottsville

Nearly 3,000 runners were in downtown Pottsville Saturday for the 11th Annual Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5K.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The streets of downtown Pottsville were packed with participants and vendors before and after the race.

All of the proceeds from Saturday's race benefit the veteran-centered non-profit Team Red, White, and Blue.

The organization provides support for veterans throughout the country.

"It was super important for my mental health and avoiding some other unfortunate circumstances, so me giving back and helping reach out to my friends and people I may not know yet means a lot," said Jeremy Funk, Team Red, White, and Blue Army veteran.

The 5K started and ended in front of the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville.