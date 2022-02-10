Honeybee Harvest at Nay Aug Park

The fall festival celebrating honeybee and harvest season was held at the park in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A different kind of fall festival took place in Scranton Sunday, and this one was all about bees.

The Greenhouse Project hosted the celebration of honeybee and harvest season at Nay Aug Park in the city.

The Greenhouse Project is a public charity that educates people about the relationship between what they eat and their health.

The event at Nay Aug featured live music, beekeeper demonstrations, and lots of food.

There was also an all-ages costume parade where folks could march through the park with Scranton High School's marching band.

"This is an annual festival where we focus on a real community gathering allowing everyone to come together and celebrate being neighbors, the harvest, and the importance of honeybees and all pollinators in creating the harvest, so we have food to eat," said Kimberly Crafton, the Greenhouse Project.

The Greenhouse Project also benefits education, nutrition, and local hunger projects.