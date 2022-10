The walk was held at Scranton High School Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness.

The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee.

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Sara Wolff started the event locally more than 20 years ago as part of her senior project at North Pocono High School.